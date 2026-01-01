VikingCloud Penetration Testing Services Logo

VikingCloud Penetration Testing Services

Penetration testing services for web, mobile, network, and application security

Services
Commercial
VikingCloud Penetration Testing Services Description

VikingCloud Penetration Testing Services provides manual and automated security testing to identify vulnerabilities in applications, networks, and systems. The service is delivered by the company's Cyber Threat Unit, which consists of certified security professionals with credentials including OSCP, CRTP, CPPT, CEH, and CISSP. The service includes application penetration testing for web and mobile applications, network penetration testing covering external and internal networks, and automated testing capabilities. Network testing encompasses external penetration testing, internal penetration testing, network segmentation testing, purple and red team testing, social engineering testing, vulnerability research, and wireless penetration testing. Automated testing options include credential compromise assessment, mobile application scanning, and web application scanning. Testing follows a proprietary framework that includes reconnaissance and mapping, discovery, attack simulation and analysis, and remediation guidance. The service provides early release of findings for remediation, comprehensive post-delivery reporting with quality assurance, and findings debrief sessions with expert advisors. VikingCloud monitors and synthesizes over 6 billion data points daily from 4+ million businesses to inform their testing methodologies. The service is delivered through the Asgard Platform, which provides centralized management, real-time visibility, task tracking, and document storage for penetration testing engagements.

VikingCloud Penetration Testing Services FAQ

Common questions about VikingCloud Penetration Testing Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

VikingCloud Penetration Testing Services is Penetration testing services for web, mobile, network, and application security developed by Viking Cloud, Inc.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

