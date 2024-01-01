Threat Hunting with Sysmon: Word Document with Macro

Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.
Sysmon is a powerful tool for gaining insight into system activities and changes, allowing for investigation of incidents like users clicking on emails with links or attachments and opening macro-enabled word documents. This tool can help in monitoring and analyzing Sysmon Event IDs related to process creation and other events.
Analyze suspicious files, domains, IPs, and URLs to detect malware and other breaches, and share results with the security community.
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.
A PowerShell script to interact with the MITRE ATT&CK Framework via its own API using the deprecated MediaWiki API.
A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.
FireEye Mandiant SunBurst Countermeasures: freely available rules for detecting malicious files and activity
A tool for extracting IOCs from various input sources and converting them into JSON format.