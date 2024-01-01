Threat Hunting with Sysmon: Word Document with Macro

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

Sysmon is a powerful tool for gaining insight into system activities and changes, allowing for investigation of incidents like users clicking on emails with links or attachments and opening macro-enabled word documents. This tool can help in monitoring and analyzing Sysmon Event IDs related to process creation and other events.

Threat Management
Free
sysmonincident-response

ALTERNATIVES