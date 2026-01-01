Tata Communications Network Fabric
Enterprise network fabric offering SD-WAN, VPN, and managed connectivity
Tata Communications Network Fabric
Enterprise network fabric offering SD-WAN, VPN, and managed connectivity
Tata Communications Network Fabric Description
Tata Communications Network Fabric (IZO) is an enterprise networking platform that provides connectivity services including SD-WAN, VPN, private lines, and internet access. The platform offers network transformation services with a focus on deployment accuracy, intelligent routing, and centralized management. The solution includes multiple connectivity options: Global VPN for WAN connectivity, Internet WAN for flexible internet-based connections, Multi Cloud Connect for cloud integration, Private Lines for dedicated high-speed connections, Internet Access Service, Wi-Fi & LAN management, and Enterprise broadband. The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud networking architectures. Network management is delivered through the TCˣ platform, which provides a unified interface for provisioning, configuration, and monitoring across the network infrastructure. The system includes automated incident identification and routing optimization capabilities. The service operates on a managed model with lifecycle management covering ordering, migration, and ongoing operations. The platform is designed to support network segmentation, policy management, and performance visibility across distributed enterprise environments. Services are delivered with SLA commitments and include support for 190 countries through ISP partnerships and a global IP backbone.
Tata Communications Network Fabric FAQ
Common questions about Tata Communications Network Fabric including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Tata Communications Network Fabric is Enterprise network fabric offering SD-WAN, VPN, and managed connectivity developed by Tata Communications. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud, Enterprise.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership