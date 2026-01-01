Tata Communications Network Fabric Logo

Tata Communications Network Fabric

Enterprise network fabric offering SD-WAN, VPN, and managed connectivity

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Tata Communications Network Fabric Description

Tata Communications Network Fabric (IZO) is an enterprise networking platform that provides connectivity services including SD-WAN, VPN, private lines, and internet access. The platform offers network transformation services with a focus on deployment accuracy, intelligent routing, and centralized management. The solution includes multiple connectivity options: Global VPN for WAN connectivity, Internet WAN for flexible internet-based connections, Multi Cloud Connect for cloud integration, Private Lines for dedicated high-speed connections, Internet Access Service, Wi-Fi & LAN management, and Enterprise broadband. The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud networking architectures. Network management is delivered through the TCˣ platform, which provides a unified interface for provisioning, configuration, and monitoring across the network infrastructure. The system includes automated incident identification and routing optimization capabilities. The service operates on a managed model with lifecycle management covering ordering, migration, and ongoing operations. The platform is designed to support network segmentation, policy management, and performance visibility across distributed enterprise environments. Services are delivered with SLA commitments and include support for 190 countries through ISP partnerships and a global IP backbone.

Tata Communications Network Fabric FAQ

Common questions about Tata Communications Network Fabric including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Tata Communications Network Fabric is Enterprise network fabric offering SD-WAN, VPN, and managed connectivity developed by Tata Communications. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Cloud, Enterprise.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →