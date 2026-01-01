Tata Communications Network Fabric Description

Tata Communications Network Fabric (IZO) is an enterprise networking platform that provides connectivity services including SD-WAN, VPN, private lines, and internet access. The platform offers network transformation services with a focus on deployment accuracy, intelligent routing, and centralized management. The solution includes multiple connectivity options: Global VPN for WAN connectivity, Internet WAN for flexible internet-based connections, Multi Cloud Connect for cloud integration, Private Lines for dedicated high-speed connections, Internet Access Service, Wi-Fi & LAN management, and Enterprise broadband. The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud networking architectures. Network management is delivered through the TCˣ platform, which provides a unified interface for provisioning, configuration, and monitoring across the network infrastructure. The system includes automated incident identification and routing optimization capabilities. The service operates on a managed model with lifecycle management covering ordering, migration, and ongoing operations. The platform is designed to support network segmentation, policy management, and performance visibility across distributed enterprise environments. Services are delivered with SLA commitments and include support for 190 countries through ISP partnerships and a global IP backbone.