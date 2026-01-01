Tata Communications MOVE
Tata Communications MOVE is an IoT management platform that provides connectivity, orchestration, and analytics capabilities for IoT deployments across multiple countries. The platform operates under a single contract model covering 160+ countries, managing over 13 million SIMs globally. The platform includes connectivity options such as LoRaWAN for long-range, low-power device connections, private network capabilities, and embedded connectivity solutions. It provides eSIM hub functionality and supports bring-your-own-network (BYON) configurations. MOVE offers industry-specific solutions for automotive, logistics, aviation, and manufacturing sectors. The platform includes Global SIM Connect Services for worldwide device connectivity and MVNE (Mobile Virtual Network Enabler) services for businesses launching mobile services. The system incorporates AI-driven analytics for operational optimization and includes zero-trust security architecture with threat detection capabilities. It provides unified device management, data management, and compliance monitoring across global deployments. The platform is delivered as a managed service, combining device connectivity, platform management, and security into a single solution for enterprise IoT deployments.
