Stealth-ISS Cybersecurity Readiness Assessment Description

Stealth-ISS Cybersecurity Readiness Assessment is a professional service that evaluates an organization's security posture and incident response capabilities. The service is designed for businesses of various sizes, from small-scale operations to larger corporations. The assessment covers four primary areas: Infrastructure Assessment examines existing IT infrastructure to identify vulnerabilities and risks within the organization's technology environment. Cybersecurity Readiness evaluation assesses the current cybersecurity posture and delivers a roadmap for improvement based on identified gaps and weaknesses. Compliance Readiness ensures businesses understand the gaps between their current setup and regulatory or industry-specific standards relevant to their sector. Employee Training assessment evaluates the effectiveness of existing cybersecurity training programs and identifies areas where employee security awareness needs improvement. The service provides tailored solutions customized to each organization's specific requirements and business context. Organizations receive consultation and assessment reports that outline their current security state and provide guidance for enhancing their cybersecurity readiness.