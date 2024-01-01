sqhunter Logo

You need to run sqhunter on your salt-master server. Features query open network sockets and check them against threat intelligence sources. Issue ad-hoc or distributed queries using salt and osquery, without the need for osqueryd's tls plugin. Requirements: - Salt Open (salt-master, salt-minion) - Python 2.7 - salt (you may need to install gcc, gcc-c++, python dev) - cymon - netaddr Usage: open_sockets [root@localhost ~]# python sqhunter.py -oS -t '*' Threat hunter based on osquery and salt open

