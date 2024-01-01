HoneyDB is a honeypot-based threat intelligence platform that provides real-time insights into attacker behavior and malicious activity on networks.
You need to run sqhunter on your salt-master server. Features query open network sockets and check them against threat intelligence sources. Issue ad-hoc or distributed queries using salt and osquery, without the need for osqueryd's tls plugin. Requirements: - Salt Open (salt-master, salt-minion) - Python 2.7 - salt (you may need to install gcc, gcc-c++, python dev) - cymon - netaddr Usage: open_sockets [root@localhost ~]# python sqhunter.py -oS -t '*' Threat hunter based on osquery and salt open
Repository of IOCs provided under the Apache 2.0 license
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.
Tool for visualizing correspondences between YARA ruleset and samples
Scan files or process memory for Cobalt Strike beacons and parse their configuration.