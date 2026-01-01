SilverSky Security Awareness Training & Phishing Protection Description

SilverSky Security Awareness Training & Phishing Protection is a managed service that provides security awareness training and phishing simulation campaigns. The service is delivered by SilverSky's consulting team, which integrates threat intelligence and real-time attack profiles to create training content based on current social engineering tactics. The service includes complete program management where SilverSky handles campaign administration, scheduling, setup, and ongoing training coordination. Monthly or quarterly security topic campaigns are delivered, incorporating industry threat intelligence, tactics, and trends. Custom quarterly phishing campaigns are designed based on current attack patterns. SilverSky performs initial onboarding and user setup, providing a training portal where users can log in and track their training progress. The team works with customers to develop custom security awareness training schedules and initial testing schedules. For users who fail phishing tests, reinforcement training is provided. The service includes sending reminders to users who are delinquent on training requirements. The program aims to reduce human risk by educating employees about social engineering threats and testing their ability to identify phishing attempts through simulated attacks.