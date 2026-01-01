SharkStriker Mobile Application Penetration Testing Service Description

SharkStriker Mobile Application Penetration Testing Service is a professional security testing service that identifies vulnerabilities in mobile applications for iOS and Android platforms. The service tests applications against over 2000 test cases using methodologies based on OWASP and SANS standards. The service examines mobile applications for common security weaknesses including improper credential usage, insufficient cryptography, inadequate supply chain security, insecure communication, insecure authentication, insufficient input/output validation, insufficient binary protections, inadequate privacy controls, insecure data storage, and security misconfigurations. Testing activities include checking for hardcoded credentials, analyzing encryption protocols, assessing authentication mechanisms, validating input/output handling, testing binary protection mechanisms, examining data storage security, and identifying configuration issues. The service also evaluates third-party components, app signing processes, and distribution security. Reports provide severity-based vulnerability information with detailed explanations including screenshots, videos, and links. The service includes post-assessment audits to verify remediation efforts and provides a security audit certificate upon completion. Testing is designed to support compliance requirements for standards such as PCI-DSS, GDPR, SOC2, and ISO27001.