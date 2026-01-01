RiskXchange Risk Management Description

RiskXchange is a third-party risk management platform that provides vendor risk assessment and monitoring capabilities. The platform operates a global Exchange Network connecting over 10,000 organizations for sharing risk intelligence and assessments. The platform performs 360-degree vendor risk assessments combining external security monitoring with internal compliance evaluation. External assessment includes monitoring of public-facing infrastructure, attack surface analysis, domain and certificate monitoring, DNS security, SSL certificates, and dark web monitoring for exposed credentials and vulnerabilities. Internal assessment evaluates information security frameworks including ISO 27001, SOC 2, and NIST certifications, ESG and governance compliance, and privacy regulations such as GDPR and CCPA. RiskXchange includes automated evidence management using AI-powered document analysis to classify and extract information from vendor documentation. The platform provides certificate lifecycle management for SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, FedRAMP, and over 50 other certification frameworks, with automated expiration tracking and expert validation workflows. The platform offers digital risk protection capabilities including brand monitoring, domain monitoring for lookalike domains and typosquatting, social media monitoring for impersonation, dark web intelligence tracking, data leak detection, and account takeover prevention. Attack surface management features provide continuous discovery and monitoring of external digital assets. RiskXchange includes a Trust Centre providing transparency into security posture, compliance status, certifications, data protection policies, and audit reports. The platform offers both self-service and fully managed service options with dedicated risk analysts and compliance advisors.