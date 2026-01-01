Raxis Transporter Remote Penetration Testing Description

Raxis Transporter is a remote penetration testing service that eliminates the need for on-site security assessments by deploying pre-configured devices to client locations. The service provides three deployment options: Raspberry Pi-based ARM devices, Dell Micro Intel-based systems, and virtual machine deployments for cloud environments. The solution connects to client networks through standard network ports, allowing Raxis security professionals to conduct comprehensive penetration testing remotely. Testing capabilities include internal network assessments, wireless network security evaluation, Active Directory testing, lateral movement analysis, privilege escalation attempts, cloud penetration testing for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments, and API security validation. Deployment typically occurs within 24-48 hours via overnight shipping. Clients connect the device to their network, and testing begins the same day or next business day. The service supports testing across multiple time zones, data centers, and hybrid cloud environments. The methodology follows the MITRE ATT&CK framework and meets compliance requirements for NIST 800-171, CMMC, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GLBA, ISO 27001, and SOX. Clients can retain devices on-site for continuous monitoring or scheduled quarterly assessments. The service includes support via phone, email, or video call during deployment and testing phases.