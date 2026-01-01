Quorum Cyber Incident Response Preparedness Description

Quorum Cyber Incident Response Preparedness is a consulting service that helps organizations prepare for cyber security incidents through structured assessment and planning methodologies. The service is delivered by certified incident response professionals with experience handling ransomware attacks, supply-chain compromises, and Advanced Persistent Threats. The service includes four main components: Incident Response Readiness Assessment (IRRA) follows a four-phased approach covering planning, board engagement, process development, and practice exercises. The assessment evaluates existing security maturity, establishes measurable objectives and KPIs, and identifies areas for improvement. IR Plans service reviews existing cyber incident response plans or creates new plans when none exist. IR Playbooks assessment evaluates existing playbooks to ensure coverage of critical scenarios including business email compromise, ransomware, insider threats, malware, espionage, and data loss incidents. IR Tabletop Exercises test plans, playbooks, and response teams through simulated scenarios. Neutral facilitators guide participants through exercises, providing inputs and responses to actions while prompting progress through questioning. The service aims to prepare organizations with appropriate processes and technologies to respond to security incidents. Organizations receive access to certified experts available 24/7 for incident response support.