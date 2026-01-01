Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Logo

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42

Threat intelligence, incident response, and security consulting services

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 Description

Unit 42 is the threat intelligence and security consulting division of Palo Alto Networks. The service provides incident response, digital forensics, security assessments, and consulting services to organizations before, during, and after security incidents. The service operates across three main areas: Assess, Transform, and Respond. Assessment services include penetration testing, red and purple team exercises, ransomware readiness assessments, compromise assessments, cloud security assessments, SOC assessments, attack surface assessments, and tabletop exercises. Transformation services cover incident response plan development, security program design, virtual CISO services, and zero trust advisory. Response services include 24/7 incident response, digital forensics, cloud incident response, managed threat hunting, and managed detection and response. Unit 42 maintains a team of over 200 threat researchers who analyze more than 30 million malware samples daily and conduct over 1,000 incident response engagements annually. The team publishes threat research to provide context on emerging threats and adversary tactics. The service is positioned as a partner for organizations using Palo Alto Networks security products, offering expertise in those tools for faster threat containment and eradication. Unit 42 was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Incident Response Services.

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 FAQ

Common questions about Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Palo Alto Networks Unit 42 is Threat intelligence, incident response, and security consulting services developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Digital Forensics, Incident Response, Managed Detection Response.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →