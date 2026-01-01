OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2 Logo

OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2 is a unified cybersecurity platform that provides threat detection, protection, and response capabilities across enterprise environments. The platform offers multiple deployment options including off-cloud, public cloud, private cloud, and managed service configurations. The solution includes six core security domains: Application Security, Threat Detection and Response, Data Privacy and Protection, Identity and Access Management, Threat Intelligence, and Digital Investigations and Forensics. The platform incorporates AI-driven threat intelligence and behavioral analytics to identify and address cyber risks. The platform provides security posture management capabilities with monitoring across identities, data, applications, users, and devices. It includes integrated compliance tools to support regulatory adherence and streamline compliance processes. The solution offers advanced threat visibility and adaptive security measures for proactive risk management. OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2 supports various security functions including SAST, encryption, key management, tokenization, privileged access management, identity governance and administration, data access governance, passwordless authentication, multi-factor authentication, and policy orchestration. The platform is designed for enterprise deployments and includes options for managed security services.

OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2 is Unified cloud-based cybersecurity platform with threat detection and response developed by OpenText. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Cloud Security.

