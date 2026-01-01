OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2
Unified cloud-based cybersecurity platform with threat detection and response
OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2
Unified cloud-based cybersecurity platform with threat detection and response
OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2 Description
OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2 is a unified cybersecurity platform that provides threat detection, protection, and response capabilities across enterprise environments. The platform offers multiple deployment options including off-cloud, public cloud, private cloud, and managed service configurations. The solution includes six core security domains: Application Security, Threat Detection and Response, Data Privacy and Protection, Identity and Access Management, Threat Intelligence, and Digital Investigations and Forensics. The platform incorporates AI-driven threat intelligence and behavioral analytics to identify and address cyber risks. The platform provides security posture management capabilities with monitoring across identities, data, applications, users, and devices. It includes integrated compliance tools to support regulatory adherence and streamline compliance processes. The solution offers advanced threat visibility and adaptive security measures for proactive risk management. OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2 supports various security functions including SAST, encryption, key management, tokenization, privileged access management, identity governance and administration, data access governance, passwordless authentication, multi-factor authentication, and policy orchestration. The platform is designed for enterprise deployments and includes options for managed security services.
OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2 FAQ
Common questions about OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OpenText Cybersecurity Cloud V2 is Unified cloud-based cybersecurity platform with threat detection and response developed by OpenText. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership