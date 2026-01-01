Novacoast Penetration Testing Logo

Professional penetration testing services to identify security weaknesses

Novacoast Penetration Testing Description

Novacoast Penetration Testing is a professional security assessment service that uses modern attack techniques to identify weaknesses in an organization's security infrastructure. The service is delivered by a team of professional attackers who conduct realistic security assessments to help organizations understand where their defenses are vulnerable. The service provides security assessments that simulate actual attack scenarios to evaluate an organization's defensive posture. Organizations can engage the Novacoast Attack Team to conduct penetration tests across various aspects of their security infrastructure. The service is part of Novacoast's broader managed security services program, which has been providing cybersecurity services to enterprise organizations for two decades. The penetration testing offering includes educational resources about penetration testing fundamentals and various types of security assessments, along with guidance on use cases for when organizations should consider penetration testing. The service aims to help organizations mount better defensive postures by identifying security weaknesses through controlled attack simulations before actual adversaries can exploit them.

