Rapid response team for investigating, containing, and remediating compromises

Novacoast Incident Response is a managed security service that provides rapid response capabilities for organizations experiencing security incidents. The service focuses on investigating, containing, and remediating compromised assets when attacks successfully breach defenses. The service is positioned as part of Novacoast's broader managed security services program, which has been providing cybersecurity services to enterprise organizations for two decades. The incident response team can be engaged when organizations need to shift from defensive posture to active incident management. The service includes assessment and investigation capabilities to evaluate the scope and impact of security incidents. The team works to contain active attacks and minimize damage to affected systems and data. Remediation services help organizations recover from incidents and restore normal operations. Novacoast offers an evaluation process to help organizations determine if incident response services would be beneficial for their specific situation. The service is designed to integrate with other managed security offerings including Co-Managed SIEM, Managed EDR, Vulnerability Management, and other security operations capabilities. Organizations can engage the incident response team as needed, with dedicated access for urgent situations requiring immediate security response.

Novacoast Incident Response is Rapid response team for investigating, containing, and remediating compromises developed by Novacoast. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Digital Forensics, Enterprise Security, Incident Management.

