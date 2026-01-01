Novacoast Incident Response
Rapid response team for investigating, containing, and remediating compromises
Novacoast Incident Response
Rapid response team for investigating, containing, and remediating compromises
Novacoast Incident Response Description
Novacoast Incident Response is a managed security service that provides rapid response capabilities for organizations experiencing security incidents. The service focuses on investigating, containing, and remediating compromised assets when attacks successfully breach defenses. The service is positioned as part of Novacoast's broader managed security services program, which has been providing cybersecurity services to enterprise organizations for two decades. The incident response team can be engaged when organizations need to shift from defensive posture to active incident management. The service includes assessment and investigation capabilities to evaluate the scope and impact of security incidents. The team works to contain active attacks and minimize damage to affected systems and data. Remediation services help organizations recover from incidents and restore normal operations. Novacoast offers an evaluation process to help organizations determine if incident response services would be beneficial for their specific situation. The service is designed to integrate with other managed security offerings including Co-Managed SIEM, Managed EDR, Vulnerability Management, and other security operations capabilities. Organizations can engage the incident response team as needed, with dedicated access for urgent situations requiring immediate security response.
Novacoast Incident Response FAQ
Common questions about Novacoast Incident Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Novacoast Incident Response is Rapid response team for investigating, containing, and remediating compromises developed by Novacoast. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Digital Forensics, Enterprise Security, Incident Management.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership