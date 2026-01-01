MX Layer Inbound Email Filtering
Cloud-based inbound email filtering for spam, malware, and phishing protection
MX Layer Inbound Email Filtering
Cloud-based inbound email filtering for spam, malware, and phishing protection
MX Layer Inbound Email Filtering Description
MX Layer Inbound Email Filtering is a cloud-based email security solution that protects organizations from inbound email threats. The platform operates through a multi-layered filtering approach that begins at the connection stage with IP address, geolocation, and ASN-type reputation analysis. The solution performs checks during the before-queue stage, including sender and recipient verification and Sender Policy Framework (SPF) controls. At the queue stage, it conducts content analysis, attachment scanning, URL extraction and reputation analysis, and both static and dynamic sandbox checks. The post-queue stage handles delivery actions such as quarantining, archiving, logging, and webhook execution. The platform provides antivirus and antispam protection using multiple third-party vendor signatures. It includes content filtering capabilities that allow administrators to create customized filters for inbound and outbound email. URL scanning inspects all links in emails to detect malicious websites. The solution offers data leak prevention to identify and prevent sensitive data exposure. MX Layer operates on a multi-tenant architecture that enables service providers to manage multiple organizations and domains. The interface is brandable and can be customized to align with company branding. The platform includes quarantine management for handling potentially harmful messages, allow/block lists for managing trusted and malicious senders, and DMARC reporting for email activity analysis. Email continuity features ensure uninterrupted communication during network outages or server failures.
MX Layer Inbound Email Filtering FAQ
Common questions about MX Layer Inbound Email Filtering including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
MX Layer Inbound Email Filtering is Cloud-based inbound email filtering for spam, malware, and phishing protection developed by MX Layer. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Cloud, DMARC.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership