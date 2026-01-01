MX Layer Inbound Email Filtering Description

MX Layer Inbound Email Filtering is a cloud-based email security solution that protects organizations from inbound email threats. The platform operates through a multi-layered filtering approach that begins at the connection stage with IP address, geolocation, and ASN-type reputation analysis. The solution performs checks during the before-queue stage, including sender and recipient verification and Sender Policy Framework (SPF) controls. At the queue stage, it conducts content analysis, attachment scanning, URL extraction and reputation analysis, and both static and dynamic sandbox checks. The post-queue stage handles delivery actions such as quarantining, archiving, logging, and webhook execution. The platform provides antivirus and antispam protection using multiple third-party vendor signatures. It includes content filtering capabilities that allow administrators to create customized filters for inbound and outbound email. URL scanning inspects all links in emails to detect malicious websites. The solution offers data leak prevention to identify and prevent sensitive data exposure. MX Layer operates on a multi-tenant architecture that enables service providers to manage multiple organizations and domains. The interface is brandable and can be customized to align with company branding. The platform includes quarantine management for handling potentially harmful messages, allow/block lists for managing trusted and malicious senders, and DMARC reporting for email activity analysis. Email continuity features ensure uninterrupted communication during network outages or server failures.