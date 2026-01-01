LevelBlue MailMarshal Description

LevelBlue MailMarshal is an email security platform designed to protect organizations from email-based threats. The solution is offered by LevelBlue (formerly part of Trustwave) and provides email security capabilities for organizations across various industries. The platform is available in both cloud and on-premises deployment options, with MailMarshal Cloud accessible through a dedicated web console. The solution operates as part of LevelBlue's broader security services portfolio, which includes managed detection and response, incident response, and other cybersecurity offerings. MailMarshal functions as an email security gateway that monitors and filters email traffic to detect and block malicious content, spam, and other email-based threats. The platform is designed to integrate into existing email infrastructure to provide protection against phishing, malware, data leakage, and other email security risks. The solution is positioned for organizations requiring email security controls to meet compliance requirements and protect against business email compromise and other email-borne attacks. LevelBlue provides support services and maintains the platform with regular security updates and advisories.