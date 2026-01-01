Kriptos AI Data Classification
AI-driven data classification software for automated document labeling
Kriptos AI Data Classification
AI-driven data classification software for automated document labeling
Kriptos AI Data Classification Description
Kriptos is a data classification software that uses artificial intelligence to automatically analyze, classify, and label documents. The platform identifies sensitive information including personal data, credit card information, and confidential documents through specialized AI algorithms. The system applies visual labels and metadata tags to classified documents across four sensitivity levels: Confidential, Restricted, Internal Use, and Public. These classifications are designed to integrate with cybersecurity tools such as Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) systems. Kriptos provides a web-based dashboard for managing classified assets, tracking documents, and monitoring compliance requirements. The platform enables organizations to identify high-risk data areas and allocate data protection resources accordingly. The software targets regulatory compliance and data leakage prevention use cases, with specific applications in financial services and insurance sectors. Organizations can use the classification system to implement access controls and data protection measures based on sensitivity levels.
Kriptos AI Data Classification FAQ
Common questions about Kriptos AI Data Classification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Kriptos AI Data Classification is AI-driven data classification software for automated document labeling developed by Kriptos. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Dashboard.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership