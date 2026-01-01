Kriptos AI Data Classification Logo

Kriptos AI Data Classification Description

Kriptos is a data classification software that uses artificial intelligence to automatically analyze, classify, and label documents. The platform identifies sensitive information including personal data, credit card information, and confidential documents through specialized AI algorithms. The system applies visual labels and metadata tags to classified documents across four sensitivity levels: Confidential, Restricted, Internal Use, and Public. These classifications are designed to integrate with cybersecurity tools such as Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) systems. Kriptos provides a web-based dashboard for managing classified assets, tracking documents, and monitoring compliance requirements. The platform enables organizations to identify high-risk data areas and allocate data protection resources accordingly. The software targets regulatory compliance and data leakage prevention use cases, with specific applications in financial services and insurance sectors. Organizations can use the classification system to implement access controls and data protection measures based on sensitivity levels.

Kriptos AI Data Classification FAQ

Common questions about Kriptos AI Data Classification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Kriptos AI Data Classification is AI-driven data classification software for automated document labeling developed by Kriptos. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Compliance, Dashboard.

