Iru Compliance Automation
Iru Compliance Automation
Iru Compliance Automation Description
Iru Compliance Automation is a compliance management platform that uses AI to automate evidence collection, validation, and mapping to compliance controls. The platform transforms compliance frameworks into tailored controls based on an organization's industry, size, and technology stack. The system continuously collects evidence from integrated tools and automatically maps artifacts to relevant controls. AI validates evidence for relevance and flags stale or outdated items. Each compliance control is converted into actionable tasks with assigned owners and due dates. Team members receive personal compliance inboxes showing their assigned tasks, enabling delegation and collaboration through comments. The platform provides real-time tracking of controls, tasks, evidence, and framework completion status. Evidence is organized under each control with summaries, lineage information, and timestamps for auditor review. The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 42001, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. Completed certifications and audit results can be published to a public Trust Center. The compliance automation module is part of a unified platform that also includes endpoint management, endpoint detection and response, vulnerability management, and workforce identity capabilities.
Iru Compliance Automation FAQ
Common questions about Iru Compliance Automation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Iru Compliance Automation is AI-driven compliance automation platform for continuous evidence collection developed by Iru. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, AI Powered Security, Automation.
