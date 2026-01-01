GreatHorn Adaptive Threat Analytics
GreatHorn Adaptive Threat Analytics
GreatHorn Adaptive Threat Analytics Description
GreatHorn Adaptive Threat Analytics is an email security solution that uses machine learning and data science to detect advanced email threats. The product analyzes communication patterns specific to each sender and recipient to identify anomalous emails, attachments, and links. The solution evaluates multiple threat indicators including relationship strength between senders and recipients, spoofing likelihood through display name and domain analysis, technical fingerprints examining domain reputation and authentication standards (DMARC, DKIM, SPF), content inspection using keywords and regular expressions, and individual communication patterns such as email frequency and volume. GreatHorn addresses threats that bypass traditional email security including business email compromise, impersonation attacks, brand lookalikes, business service spoofing, zero-day threats, links to compromised sites, and time-limited malicious links. The system leverages community-sourced threat data from millions of emails to identify emerging threat patterns. The platform provides real-time detection and alerting capabilities, enabling security teams to respond to threats within minutes. It performs deep content inspection to identify spear phishing tactics such as wire transfer requests, W2 requests, credential theft attacks, and business service impersonations without storing email content or messages. GreatHorn includes threat intelligence capabilities using both third-party and proprietary sources for malicious URL and file detection.
