GoSecure Titan® Adversarial Simulation Description
GoSecure Titan Adversarial Simulation is a human-led threat emulation service that recreates specific adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) within an organization's environment to test detection and response capabilities. The service is non-destructive and operates under controlled conditions with agreed-upon rules of engagement. The simulation process follows a five-phase methodology: defining the adversary profile (such as ransomware-as-a-service actors, nation-state espionage, business email compromise operators, or insider threats), designing an emulation plan mapped to the adversary's TTPs, conducting the emulation using techniques like lateral movement, credential abuse, living-off-the-land behaviors, and command-and-control indicators, validating and measuring detection events and response timelines, and delivering a formal report with findings and remediation guidance. The service measures time-to-detect and time-to-respond metrics, captures detection events, evaluates playbook triggers, and identifies gaps in security operations center (SOC) capabilities. Deliverables include IOC/TTP mappings, prioritized remediation recommendations, detection recipes, playbook improvements, and executive summaries. The service can be delivered as a standalone engagement or integrated within managed detection and response (MXDR) packages, with typical durations ranging from one to four weeks depending on scope. Results feed into the organization's security infrastructure to close detection gaps.
GoSecure Titan® Adversarial Simulation FAQ
Common questions about GoSecure Titan® Adversarial Simulation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GoSecure Titan® Adversarial Simulation is Human-led adversary emulation service testing detection & response capabilities developed by GoSecure. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Breach Simulation, Detection Rules.
