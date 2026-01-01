Fluid Attacks PTaaS Description

Fluid Attacks PTaaS is a penetration testing as a service offering that provides continuous security assessments conducted by certified ethical hackers. The service focuses on identifying both known vulnerabilities and zero-day exploits in software applications and systems. The platform combines manual penetration testing with multiple automated testing techniques including SAST, AI-assisted SAST, SCA, DAST, CSPM, SCR, and reverse engineering. Testing is performed by a team holding certifications from organizations including CREST, which has validated the company's methodologies and expertise. The service provides visual evidence of exploited vulnerabilities and maintains low false positive and false negative rates. Assessments are conducted continuously throughout the software development lifecycle rather than as point-in-time engagements. PTaaS includes generative AI-assisted remediation guidance that provides custom fix options for identified vulnerabilities. The service offers direct access to pentesters for consultation on complex security issues. Reattacks verify successful remediation, and the platform can integrate with CI/CD pipelines to prevent deployment of vulnerable code. The service checks compliance against security requirements from international standards and frameworks. Risk assessments are designed to reflect real-world threat scenarios rather than theoretical vulnerabilities.