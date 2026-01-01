Fastly Bot Management
Fastly Bot Management Description
Fastly Bot Management is a bot detection and mitigation solution that operates at the edge to identify and control automated traffic targeting websites, applications, and APIs. The product provides visibility into bot activity through classification of traffic into legitimate users, benign bots, and malicious bots. The solution uses multiple detection methods including server-side signal analysis, client-side behavior monitoring, and a continuously updated list of verified bots. It employs adaptive measures such as Dynamic Challenges combined with customizable rules, rate limiting, and IP blocking to mitigate threats. The platform includes a dashboard that displays real-time analytics and drill-down capabilities for tracking bot traffic trends and emerging threats. Users can configure allow/disallow lists, whitelists, blacklists, and custom rules to manage bot access. Fastly Bot Management addresses various attack types including account takeover through credential stuffing, account creation abuse, DDoS attacks, vulnerability scanning, credit card fraud, and form spam. The solution integrates with Fastly's Edge Cloud Platform and includes access to the Network Learning Exchange (NLX) IP reputation feed. The product is designed for integration with DevOps and security toolchains. Organizations can utilize Fastly's Managed Security Service for additional support in managing bot protection.
