Evolve Security Penetration Testing Services Description

Evolve Security provides penetration testing services across multiple domains including applications, networks, cloud infrastructure, and social engineering assessments. The service utilizes the Darwin Attack portal, which delivers near real-time findings during testing rather than waiting for final reports. Test results are entered directly into the portal as vulnerabilities are identified, including videos of critical findings. The portal functions as a collaboration platform where clients can communicate directly with testing teams and access detailed remediation recommendations. Findings include vulnerability details, potential consequences, and recommended fixes. For enterprise clients, results can be delivered to external ticketing systems. Service offerings include: - Application penetration testing for external, internal, and API implementations, plus iOS and Android mobile applications - Cloud penetration testing across major cloud platforms - Network penetration testing covering external, internal, authenticated, assumed breach, wireless testing, and PCI compliance - Cloud security assessments evaluating standards, processes, and procedures - Social engineering assessments including email phishing, SMS phishing, and physical security testing The service combines testing tools, security expertise, and the Darwin Attack portal for vulnerability identification, prioritization, remediation management, and reporting.