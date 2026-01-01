ERMProtect Security Awareness Training Description

ERMProtect Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity threats, with a primary focus on defending against phishing attacks. The training program is offered at $6 per user per year and aims to reduce human-related security risks within organizations. The platform is part of ERMProtect's broader cybersecurity services, which include IT vulnerability identification, system security, and digital forensics. The security awareness training component specifically targets the human element of cybersecurity by teaching users to recognize and respond to phishing attempts and other social engineering tactics. The training is delivered through a structured program that organizations can implement across their workforce. ERMProtect offers demonstrations of the platform for businesses interested in evaluating the training capabilities before deployment. In addition to security awareness training, ERMProtect provides services in AI risk management, governance, and strategy, as well as general cybersecurity consulting services focused on identifying and mitigating IT vulnerabilities.