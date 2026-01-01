CyberSift Penetration Testing
CyberSift Penetration Testing
CyberSift Penetration Testing Description
CyberSift Penetration Testing is a professional service offering that conducts security assessments across multiple scopes including infrastructure, web applications, Android applications, and desktop applications. The service follows industry standards such as PTES (Penetration Testing Execution Standard) and OWASP Top 10. The service identifies vulnerabilities and provides strategic insights to organizations. Consultants performing the assessments have experience in designing, developing, and deploying secure software, allowing them to offer guidance for ongoing development projects. The methodology includes identifying security issues, detecting and analyzing potential cyber threats, and providing detailed analysis of the impact and risks of identified vulnerabilities. The service includes root cause identification and strategic recommendations at process and policy levels. The penetration testing approach integrates advanced tools to provide understanding of the threat landscape. Deliverables include detailed reports that enable organizations to take action to reduce the risk of security breaches and establish a security baseline for ongoing monitoring and improvement.
CyberSift Penetration Testing is developed by CyberSift. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Application Security Training, Infrastructure, Mobile Security.
