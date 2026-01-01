CyberSecOp Virtual CISO Logo

On-demand vCISO service providing board-level security leadership and expertise

CyberSecOp Virtual CISO is a service that provides organizations with access to certified Chief Information Security Officer expertise without hiring a full-time CISO. The service delivers board-level security leadership and a team of security experts to manage and direct an organization's security posture. The vCISO service includes executive advisory for IT and security team management, board of directors reporting on cyber risks, and strategic security planning. The service covers governance, risk and compliance management using frameworks such as NIST, PCI/DSS, ISO, GDPR, and NYDFS. The vCISO team manages ongoing vendor and third-party risk management programs, conducts security assessments and audits, and oversees incident response activities. The service includes monthly reporting to track security program progress and risk management activities. Additional services managed by the vCISO team include business continuity planning, security awareness training programs, dark web monitoring, and security operations center strategy development. The vCISO integrates into the organization to assist with implementing or enhancing information security management frameworks. The service is positioned as an alternative to hiring a full-time in-house CISO, providing experienced security leadership at a reduced cost while offering access to a broader team of security specialists.

