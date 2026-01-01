Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution Logo

Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution

Security awareness platform with phishing simulations and training content

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution Description

Cyber Aware is a security awareness platform designed to address human-related cybersecurity risks within organizations. The platform focuses on testing, training, and measuring employee security awareness to reduce vulnerabilities caused by human error. The solution includes simulated phishing campaigns that can be customized by industry and geography to emulate real-world attack scenarios. Employees who fall victim to these simulations are automatically enrolled in tailored awareness training programs based on their individual risk profiles. The platform delivers monthly security awareness training through short, engaging video content with learning quizzes designed for quick completion and high retention rates. Training content is derived from real-world events and continuously updated to address emerging tactics and threats. Cyber Aware provides detailed reporting capabilities that allow organizations to drill down into specific metrics and export data for analysis. The platform includes a cyber security toolkit containing operational checklists, policy templates, legal templates, and a marketplace of recommended vendors. The solution offers an MSP partner program for resellers and managed service providers. Organizations can use the platform to build a culture of cyber resilience by addressing common security awareness gaps related to phishing identification, ransomware response, password hygiene, and confidential data handling.

Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution FAQ

Common questions about Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution is Security awareness platform with phishing simulations and training content developed by Cyber Aware. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management, Phishing Awareness.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →