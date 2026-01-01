Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution
Security awareness platform with phishing simulations and training content
Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution
Security awareness platform with phishing simulations and training content
Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution Description
Cyber Aware is a security awareness platform designed to address human-related cybersecurity risks within organizations. The platform focuses on testing, training, and measuring employee security awareness to reduce vulnerabilities caused by human error. The solution includes simulated phishing campaigns that can be customized by industry and geography to emulate real-world attack scenarios. Employees who fall victim to these simulations are automatically enrolled in tailored awareness training programs based on their individual risk profiles. The platform delivers monthly security awareness training through short, engaging video content with learning quizzes designed for quick completion and high retention rates. Training content is derived from real-world events and continuously updated to address emerging tactics and threats. Cyber Aware provides detailed reporting capabilities that allow organizations to drill down into specific metrics and export data for analysis. The platform includes a cyber security toolkit containing operational checklists, policy templates, legal templates, and a marketplace of recommended vendors. The solution offers an MSP partner program for resellers and managed service providers. Organizations can use the platform to build a culture of cyber resilience by addressing common security awareness gaps related to phishing identification, ransomware response, password hygiene, and confidential data handling.
Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution FAQ
Common questions about Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution is Security awareness platform with phishing simulations and training content developed by Cyber Aware. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Employee Security Training, Human Risk Management, Phishing Awareness.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership