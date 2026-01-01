Cyber Aware Cyber Security Solution Description

Cyber Aware is a security awareness platform designed to address human-related cybersecurity risks within organizations. The platform focuses on testing, training, and measuring employee security awareness to reduce vulnerabilities caused by human error. The solution includes simulated phishing campaigns that can be customized by industry and geography to emulate real-world attack scenarios. Employees who fall victim to these simulations are automatically enrolled in tailored awareness training programs based on their individual risk profiles. The platform delivers monthly security awareness training through short, engaging video content with learning quizzes designed for quick completion and high retention rates. Training content is derived from real-world events and continuously updated to address emerging tactics and threats. Cyber Aware provides detailed reporting capabilities that allow organizations to drill down into specific metrics and export data for analysis. The platform includes a cyber security toolkit containing operational checklists, policy templates, legal templates, and a marketplace of recommended vendors. The solution offers an MSP partner program for resellers and managed service providers. Organizations can use the platform to build a culture of cyber resilience by addressing common security awareness gaps related to phishing identification, ransomware response, password hygiene, and confidential data handling.