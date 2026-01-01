CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing Logo

CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing

Web app penetration testing service using ethical hackers

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing Description

CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing is a penetration testing service that conducts simulated cyber attacks against web applications and APIs. The service employs ethical hackers who test for technical misconfigurations, outdated software, and human errors that could be exploited by attackers. The service offers both closed-book testing (no prior information shared) and open-book testing (full information disclosure) approaches. Testing examines multiple user types and employs various techniques and tools to assess the security posture of web applications. After completing the assessment, CovertSwarm provides debriefing sessions and workshops focused on team upskilling. These sessions demonstrate attack methods used and provide guidance on enhanced coding techniques and configuration hardening for remediation. The service can be purchased as a one-time engagement or as part of a Constant Cyber Attack Subscription model that provides ongoing testing. The subscription approach offers relentless testing across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces without rigid scopes or extended waiting periods for reports. CovertSwarm's team consists of ethical hackers with diverse technology skill sets and experience spanning over 100 brands in more than 30 countries. The service includes continuous communication with clients through their preferred channels including Slack, Microsoft Teams, or Google Hangouts. Testing can be customized to meet specific organizational requirements, ranging from limited-scope assessments to more realistic open-scope testing scenarios.

CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing FAQ

Common questions about CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing is Web app penetration testing service using ethical hackers developed by CovertSwarm. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security Training, Ethical Hacking.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →