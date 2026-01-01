CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing
CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing
CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing Description
CovertSwarm Web Application Security Testing is a penetration testing service that conducts simulated cyber attacks against web applications and APIs. The service employs ethical hackers who test for technical misconfigurations, outdated software, and human errors that could be exploited by attackers. The service offers both closed-book testing (no prior information shared) and open-book testing (full information disclosure) approaches. Testing examines multiple user types and employs various techniques and tools to assess the security posture of web applications. After completing the assessment, CovertSwarm provides debriefing sessions and workshops focused on team upskilling. These sessions demonstrate attack methods used and provide guidance on enhanced coding techniques and configuration hardening for remediation. The service can be purchased as a one-time engagement or as part of a Constant Cyber Attack Subscription model that provides ongoing testing. The subscription approach offers relentless testing across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces without rigid scopes or extended waiting periods for reports. CovertSwarm's team consists of ethical hackers with diverse technology skill sets and experience spanning over 100 brands in more than 30 countries. The service includes continuous communication with clients through their preferred channels including Slack, Microsoft Teams, or Google Hangouts. Testing can be customized to meet specific organizational requirements, ranging from limited-scope assessments to more realistic open-scope testing scenarios.
