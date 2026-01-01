CovertSwarm Password Strength Testing Description

CovertSwarm Password Strength Testing is a service that evaluates the security of passwords and authentication systems within an organization. The service tests passwords against various attack methods including brute-force attacks and dictionary-based attempts to identify weak credentials that could be compromised. The testing approach involves examining passwords used across systems to identify vulnerabilities in authentication policies and practices. The service checks for common password weaknesses such as reused credentials, sequential patterns, easily guessable information, and insufficient complexity. The service operates on a continuous testing model rather than one-time assessments. Testing is performed repeatedly to ensure password policies remain effective over time. The team conducts dark web searches to identify if credentials have been exposed in previous breaches and tests them against internet-connected services. Results include identification of weak passwords, assessment of password policy effectiveness, and recommendations for improving authentication security. The service evaluates whether organizational password policies may be negatively impacting security posture and culture. Password strength testing is offered as part of CovertSwarm's broader offensive security services, which can include testing across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces. The service aims to identify authentication vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them.