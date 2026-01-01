CovertSwarm IT Infrastructure Penetration Testing Logo

CovertSwarm IT Infrastructure Penetration Testing is a service that simulates cyber attacks against an organization's IT infrastructure to identify security vulnerabilities. The service examines technology systems including databases, applications, operating systems, servers, and storage devices to uncover weaknesses that malicious actors could exploit. The service operates through CovertSwarm's Offensive Operations Center, where ethical hackers conduct tailored attacks based on the client's architecture and business context. Testing can be performed as one-off penetration tests or through a subscription model called Constant Cyber Attack Subscription, which delivers ongoing attacks across digital, physical, and social surfaces. The service provides real-time reporting through communication channels and an attack surface management platform. Findings are documented with guidance on architectural changes and technology reconfigurations needed to mitigate discovered vulnerabilities. Detailed audit reports present information in a context-aware and prioritized format. CovertSwarm is CREST-certified and follows industry best practices for IT infrastructure audits. The service addresses security challenges related to remote working and bring-your-own-device policies. Testing covers the full security posture from a hacker's perspective, identifying misconfigurations and missed patches that could lead to system compromise.

CovertSwarm IT Infrastructure Penetration Testing is IT infrastructure penetration testing service with continuous attack simulation developed by CovertSwarm.

