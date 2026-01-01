ControlCase CMMC Description

ControlCase CMMC is a compliance consulting service focused on helping federal contractors meet Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements. The service addresses the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) within IT systems and networks of organizations working with the federal government. The service assists organizations in safeguarding sensitive information that resides on federal contractors' IT infrastructure. CMMC is a unified standard for implementing cybersecurity across the defense industrial base, which includes requirements for protecting federal contract information and CUI. ControlCase provides consulting services to help organizations navigate the CMMC framework, which consists of multiple maturity levels with specific practices and processes. The service is designed for defense contractors and subcontractors who need to demonstrate compliance with Department of Defense cybersecurity requirements. The consulting engagement helps organizations assess their current security posture against CMMC requirements, identify gaps, and implement necessary controls to achieve certification at the appropriate maturity level.