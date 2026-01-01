BSG Application Security Services Description

BSG Application Security Services provides application security assessments, penetration testing, and consulting services for organizations seeking to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in their software applications. The company conducts human-based, tools-assisted security assessments that combine manual testing techniques with dynamic analysis and source code review tools. The service portfolio includes web application penetration testing, mobile application security testing, web services penetration testing, threat modeling, DevSecOps consulting, and security code review. BSG applies both black-box and white-box testing methodologies to evaluate application security across multiple platforms including web applications, SaaS products, APIs, mobile apps, IoT devices, and desktop applications. Projects typically involve 2-3 application security professionals working over 2-3 weeks under the supervision of an AppSec Lead and Project Manager. Deliverables include immediate reporting of critical vulnerabilities, executive summaries, detailed technical reports with remediation recommendations, evidence and reproduction steps for all findings, and attestation letters. Customers receive free retesting of all findings within 90 days after remediation. The company's team holds certifications including OSCP, CISSP, CISA, eWPTX, and eMAPT. BSG maintains professional liability insurance and offers a 15% discount for recurring services. Pricing ranges from $4,000 to $12,000 USD per engagement.