Avertium Managed PCI Description

Avertium Managed PCI is a compliance service that provides continuous support for organizations seeking to achieve and maintain PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard) compliance. The service moves beyond traditional point-in-time assessments to offer year-round compliance management. The service includes comprehensive support across the PCI compliance lifecycle, from initial program creation through ongoing maintenance. During program creation, Avertium conducts PCI scope assessments, risk assessments, defines roles and responsibilities, develops policies and procedures, implements technical controls, and provides employee training. For ongoing compliance maintenance, the service provides regular assessments, remediation support, monitoring and management, and reporting. Monthly meetings review compliance gaps, validate control effectiveness, and ensure tasks are completed on schedule. The service addresses all 12 core PCI DSS requirements, including firewall implementation, password protection, cardholder data protection and encryption, antivirus and anti-malware deployment, software updates, access restrictions, unique ID assignments, physical access controls, access logging, security system testing, and policy documentation. Avertium's approach allows organizations to customize controls to fit their existing systems and organizational needs, reducing the need for new technology purchases. The service includes compliance framework mapping and validation for multiple standards including NIST, HIPAA, ISO, and SOC.