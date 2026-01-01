AT&T SD-WAN Logo

AT&T SD-WAN

AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management

Network Security
Commercial
AT&T SD-WAN Description

AT&T SD-WAN is a software-defined wide area network service offered by AT&T Business. The service provides enterprise networking capabilities that enable organizations to connect multiple locations and manage network traffic across distributed sites. The solution is part of AT&T's broader networking services portfolio, which includes fiber internet, dedicated internet, and ethernet services. SD-WAN technology allows businesses to optimize network performance by intelligently routing traffic across multiple connection types. AT&T SD-WAN is designed for organizations that need to connect branch offices, remote locations, and data centers while maintaining network visibility and control. The service supports various connectivity options and can work with AT&T's internet services including fiber, wireless, and dedicated internet connections. The platform is positioned as a networking service rather than a pure security solution, though it operates within AT&T's broader portfolio that includes cybersecurity offerings like Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and AT&T Dynamic Defense. Organizations can use the SD-WAN service to modernize their network infrastructure and support distributed workforce connectivity requirements.

AT&T SD-WAN is AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management developed by AT&T Business. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Gateway, Infrastructure.

