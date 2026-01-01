Archer Evolv Compliance
Archer Evolv Compliance
Archer Evolv Compliance Description
Archer Evolv Compliance is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that provides organizations with tools to manage regulatory compliance, risk assessment, and audit processes. The platform uses AI technology to monitor regulatory changes, create catalogs of regulatory and non-regulatory requirements, and establish controls that align with business requirements. The platform includes modules for audit management, enterprise and operational risk management, ESG management, resilience management, IT and security risk management, regulatory and corporate compliance, third-party risk management, and risk management information systems (RMIS). It offers risk quantification capabilities with AI-powered analytics to assess risk exposure across operational, enterprise, IT, third-party, and resilience domains. The system integrates with business systems and operational data to provide enterprise visibility into risk. It supports compliance and assurance activities consolidation, vendor relationship oversight automation, and incident capture. The platform includes features for assessment, mapping, monitoring, and reporting of sustainability practices. Archer Evolv Compliance is designed for organizations managing multiple domains of risk and operates as a SaaS solution. The platform provides quantitative risk scoring and aims to bridge the gap between regulatory change and compliance requirements through its AI-driven approach.
