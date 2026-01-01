Anubis Networks Mail Protection Service Description

Anubis Networks Mail Protection Service (MPS) is an email security and control system designed for medium and large organizations. The product is available in two deployment models: as an on-premises email security gateway appliance or virtual machine, and as a cloud-based service with geo-redundant infrastructure. The system provides protection against email-based threats including phishing, data leakage, and privacy concerns. MPS functions as an email security gateway that processes SMTP traffic and integrates with existing email infrastructure through DNS MX record configuration. The platform includes functionalities for threat detection, helpdesk operations, reporting, alerts, and user and domain management. Organizations such as universities, public administration departments, and financial institutions use the on-premises deployment option to maintain email protection within their own infrastructure. The cloud version operates as a secure service that communicates with email messaging platforms. Setup involves restricting SMTP traffic to the MPS cloud and redirecting DNS MX records. Both deployment models share the same core system and feature set for securing email ecosystems. The product leverages threat knowledge sharing to detect threats and provides operational tools for managing email security. MPS is positioned as a specialized email security solution that integrates with other infrastructure components.