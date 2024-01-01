Guides and eBooks

NEW

Detecting the Elusive - Active Directory Threat Hunting

Detecting the Elusive - Active Directory Threat Hunting



A comprehensive resource for threat hunting in Active Directory environments, covering tracking command-line/PowerShell activity, Kerberoasting detection, auditing attacker activity, and monitoring enterprise command-line activity.



threat-huntingsysmonauditing
Hardening OpenLDAP on Linux with AppArmor and systemd

Hardening OpenLDAP on Linux with AppArmor and systemd



A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.



apparmorldaplinuxsecurity
Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing

Framework for Cybersecurity Info Sharing



A Microsoft framework for secure and efficient sharing of cybersecurity information between trusted parties to reduce cybersecurity risks.



cybersecurityframeworkmicrosoft
awesome-mobile-security

awesome-mobile-security



A collection of mobile security resources and tools



iossecurity
Proxmark III

Proxmark III



A tool for testing and analyzing RFID and NFC tags, allowing users to read and write data, and perform various attacks and tests.



rfidsecurity-testing
Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains

Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains



A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.



blue-teamattack-pathsintrusion-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
OODA-driven SOC Strategy

OODA-driven SOC Strategy



Utilizing SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technologies to enhance security operations with a focus on reducing incident response time.



siemsoaredrincident-responseendpoint-securitycyber-security
Computer Security Incident Handling Guide

Computer Security Incident Handling Guide



A comprehensive guide for computer security incident handling, providing guidelines for establishing incident response capabilities and handling incidents efficiently and effectively.



incident-responsecybersecuritycompliancenistsecurity-standards
BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture

BPF+: Exploiting Global Data-flow Optimization in a Generalized Packet Filter Architecture



BPF+ is a generalized packet filter framework that achieves both high-level expressiveness and good performance for network monitoring and intrusion detection applications.



network-securitynetwork-monitoringintrusion-detection
Pivoting Cheat Sheet

Pivoting Cheat Sheet



A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.



blue-teamcheat-sheetpentestred-team
PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0

PowerShell Cheat Sheet v. 4.0



A comprehensive PowerShell cheat sheet covering various tasks and techniques for file management, process management, network operations, and system administration.



powershellcheat-sheetpentestingsecuritypost-exploitation
Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet

Windows Command Line Cheat Sheet



A comprehensive Windows command-line reference guide for security professionals, system administrators, and incident responders.



windowscheat-sheetsecurityincident-responsedigital-forensicspenetration-testing
Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android

Crowdroid: Behavior-Based Malware Detection System for Android



A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.



malware-detectionbehavioral-analysismobile-security
Nmap Cheat Sheet v1.0

Nmap Cheat Sheet v1.0



A comprehensive reference guide to Nmap's scripting engine and its various options, scripts, and target specifications.



nmappenetration-testingcybersecurity
Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines

Windows and Linux Terminals & Command Lines



A comprehensive cheat sheet for Windows and Linux terminals and command lines, covering essential commands and syntax for various tasks.



clicommand-line-toolwindowslinuxterminalcheat-sheet
John the Ripper Cheat Sheet

John the Ripper Cheat Sheet



A comprehensive cheat sheet for using JtR (John the Ripper), a password cracking tool.



password-crackingcheat-sheet
Incident Response Flowchart

Incident Response Flowchart



A structured approach to managing and responding to suspected security events or incidents.



incident-responseincident-managementsecurity-incident-responsecybersecurityincident-handling
SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet

SMB Access from Linux Cheat Sheet



A comprehensive cheat sheet for accessing Windows systems from Linux hosts using smbclient and rpcclient tools, covering password management, user and group enumeration, and more.



smbwindowslinuxcybersecurity
SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security

SP 800-82, Guide to Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security



A comprehensive guide to securing Industrial Control Systems (ICS) from cyber threats, published by NIST.



ciscomplianceicsindustrial-control-systemsnistrisk-management
APFS File System Format Reference Sheet

APFS File System Format Reference Sheet



APFS is a proprietary file system developed by Apple for macOS, offering improved performance, security, and reliability.



file-systemmacossecurityperformance
Intrusion Discovery Cheat Sheet v2.0

Intrusion Discovery Cheat Sheet v2.0



A comprehensive guide for system administrators to detect and identify potential security threats on Windows 2000 systems.



windowsintrusion-detectionsystem-administrationincident-responsesecurity-tools
