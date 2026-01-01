Sec1 Third-Party Risk Management Logo

A third-party risk management service that monitors and assesses security risks across vendor relationships and supply chains. The platform provides supply chain vulnerability scanning to evaluate software and hardware suppliers for hidden threats. It includes web application and API security scanning to identify code weaknesses and vulnerabilities. The service offers cloud and hybrid environment protection for AWS, Azure, and hybrid infrastructures with continuous monitoring capabilities. A unified risk dashboard consolidates risk data, alerts, and remediation paths across all third-party connections into a single interface. The platform includes a 24/7 Security Operations Center for continuous monitoring and threat response. It uses AI-driven analytics and machine learning for predictive risk identification. The service provides proactive security audits including scheduled vendor assessments, threat simulation, and penetration testing. The solution covers the complete vendor lifecycle from onboarding security checks through continuous monitoring to offboarding procedures. It includes automated policy checks, compliance oversight, and real-time alerts for changes in vendor security status. The platform supports compliance frameworks including HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR, and SOC 2. Industry-specific solutions are available for healthcare, financial services, retail, e-commerce, government, and public sector organizations.

