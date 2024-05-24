Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform Description
Uno AI Agents Native GRC Platform is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that uses AI agents to automate GRC processes. The platform addresses enterprise risk management, compliance and controls, third-party risk management, and audits and assessments. The platform provides autonomous compliance coverage and gap analysis across multiple frameworks and standards. It performs continuous testing of design and operational effectiveness for regulatory compliance, certifications, and attestations. For risk management, the platform uses AI to autorank and quantify risk assessments. It analyzes structured and unstructured data, including documents and operational details, to measure and assess risks. The system supports business impact analysis and business continuity planning. The platform automates assessment and audit processes by collecting, assessing, quantifying, and classifying responses and evidence. It includes automatic crosswalking capabilities and evidence reuse functionality to reduce duplication of effort. The platform is designed for banking, financial services, healthcare, and enterprise organizations. It includes NYDFS compliance capabilities and supports various regulatory frameworks and industry standards.
