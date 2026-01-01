Theos Penetration Testing Logo

Theos Penetration Testing is a professional service offering that identifies and helps remediate security vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by attackers. The service simulates real-world attack scenarios to uncover weaknesses in computer systems, applications, and websites. The service covers multiple testing capabilities including web application testing for vulnerabilities like SQL injection and cross-site scripting, mobile application assessments for tablets and smartphones, cloud security assessments, API security testing, network and infrastructure testing, and Active Directory penetration testing. Theos offers three testing approaches: Black-Box Testing which mimics how attackers approach targets with no prior knowledge, Gray-Box Testing which provides partial knowledge for more efficient testing, and White-Box Testing which offers complete access for comprehensive reviews. The engagement process follows four phases: Alignment for defining testing prerequisites and scope, Testing which includes automated and manual testing with notifications and escalation procedures, Report delivery with findings and recommendations, and Retest phase allowing up to 6 retests of previous findings with a final report. The service aims to help organizations discover vulnerabilities, mitigate risk, validate security controls, meet compliance requirements, improve security posture, and gain competitive business advantages through demonstrated cybersecurity commitment.

Theos Penetration Testing is Professional penetration testing services across multiple attack surfaces developed by Theos Cyber Solutions. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Active Directory, Black Box Testing.

