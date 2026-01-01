Tata Communications Private Network Pilot Kit Description

The Tata Communications Private Network Pilot Kit is a portable network-in-a-box solution designed for testing 5G applications on-premises. The kit enables organizations to execute pilot programs for 5G technology testing with minimal resource requirements. The solution provides a self-contained testing environment that can be deployed in various locations due to its portable design. The kit features one-click deployment functionality to facilitate rapid pilot execution and testing of 5G applications. The product is positioned as a trial offering that allows organizations to evaluate 5G capabilities before full implementation. Users can register interest through the company's website, with support teams responding within 48 hours to initiate the pilot program. The kit is designed for organizations across multiple industries including manufacturing, automotive, metals and mining, warehousing and logistics, sea ports, aviation, energy and utilities, BFSI, information technology, education, and entertainment sectors. The solution aims to provide hands-on experience with 5G technology in a controlled testing environment.