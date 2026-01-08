Splunk Cloud Platform Description

Splunk Cloud Platform is a cloud-based data analytics service that enables organizations to search, analyze, visualize, and act on machine data. The platform operates as a managed service where Splunk handles the IT infrastructure, allowing users to focus on data analysis. The platform provides data ingestion capabilities at terabyte scale from thousands of sources. It includes real-time stream processing to collect, process, and distribute data in milliseconds. Users can perform federated searches across diverse data ecosystems, including on-premises environments and Amazon Security Lake. The service incorporates machine learning and AI capabilities through various applications including the Splunk AI Assistant for SPL, which uses natural language processing to generate and explain Splunk Search Processing Language queries. Additional ML tools include Anomaly Detection Assistant, Deep Learning and Data Science App, and the Machine Learning Toolkit. The platform features dashboard-building capabilities for data visualization and includes mobile, TV, and augmented reality support for collaborative work. It is designed to scale according to analytics needs and maintains industry certifications for privacy and compliance standards. Splunk Cloud Platform can be deployed in as little as two days and offers usage-based pricing with visibility into consumption metrics. The service provides access to over 1,200 apps and add-ons through Splunkbase for extended functionality.