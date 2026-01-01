Splunk AppDynamics Logo

Splunk AppDynamics is an observability platform designed for monitoring hybrid and on-premises application environments. The product provides application performance monitoring capabilities that correlate technical metrics with business outcomes, enabling organizations to identify and prioritize issues based on their impact on business metrics such as conversion rates and revenue. The platform offers full-stack visibility from application code to infrastructure, including monitoring of third-party APIs, network components, and code-level diagnostics. It includes application security features that detect vulnerabilities and block attacks within the runtime environment. The product provides specialized monitoring for SAP systems, with capabilities to trace issues to specific ABAP code or database queries, and includes preconfigured dashboards for business processes like Order-to-Cash and Procure-to-Pay. Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) capabilities cover web, mobile, and synthetic user monitoring across devices, browsers, APIs, and third-party services. The platform uses AI and machine learning for anomaly detection, baseline establishment, and root cause analysis. It supports monitoring of AI applications and Large Language Models (LLMs) for compliance, cost, and performance metrics. Infrastructure monitoring provides consolidated views of application services and infrastructure correlated with business metrics. The platform supports flexible data collection through agents or OpenTelemetry, with Smart Agent functionality for application instrumentation and agent management. Business transaction monitoring enables tracking of key transactions such as logins, shopping cart operations, and checkouts.

Splunk AppDynamics is Full-stack observability platform for hybrid and on-prem app performance. developed by Splunk Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Observability, Anomaly Detection.

