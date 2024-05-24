Sphyrna Verity Logo

Sphyrna Verity

GRC platform for compliance management, risk tracking, and policy management

Sphyrna Verity Description

Sphyrna Verity is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to manage compliance programs and risk mitigation activities. The platform provides compliance management capabilities that allow organizations to prioritize controls, define common services and policies across compliance initiatives, and incorporate control maturity assessments. The platform includes a Risk Registry for adding and tracking risks, with links to mitigation plans. A Risk Catalog displays assets with deficient or unassessed controls. The Plan of Action feature enables users to define risk mitigation tasks, track resource allocation, and manage processes through parent tasks, sub-tasks, and milestones. Verity offers role-based access control with granular permissions for Read, Create, Edit, and Delete operations on a per-feature and per-section basis. Multi-factor authentication can be enforced on a per-role basis. The platform includes audit functionality that tracks user activity and unauthorized access attempts. The system supports framework customization with pre-loaded profiles for ITSG-33 and NIST 800-53 compliance programs. A policies feature facilitates policy creation, tracking, and assessment, with the ability to apply assessments across multiple assets. The Assets page provides summaries of incomplete or deficient controls per asset. Verity includes a risk dashboard that displays risk exposure relative to the Risk Registry, tracking overall and individual risks over time. Export capabilities allow tables to be generated as PDF and CSV files, with dashboards exportable as PDFs. The platform includes multilingual functionality and is used by Government of Canada clients.

Sphyrna Verity is GRC platform for compliance management, risk tracking, and policy management developed by Sphyrna Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Compliance.

