Sphyrna Verity
GRC platform for compliance management, risk tracking, and policy management
Sphyrna Verity
GRC platform for compliance management, risk tracking, and policy management
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Sphyrna Verity is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Sphyrna Verity Description
Sphyrna Verity is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to manage compliance programs and risk mitigation activities. The platform provides compliance management capabilities that allow organizations to prioritize controls, define common services and policies across compliance initiatives, and incorporate control maturity assessments. The platform includes a Risk Registry for adding and tracking risks, with links to mitigation plans. A Risk Catalog displays assets with deficient or unassessed controls. The Plan of Action feature enables users to define risk mitigation tasks, track resource allocation, and manage processes through parent tasks, sub-tasks, and milestones. Verity offers role-based access control with granular permissions for Read, Create, Edit, and Delete operations on a per-feature and per-section basis. Multi-factor authentication can be enforced on a per-role basis. The platform includes audit functionality that tracks user activity and unauthorized access attempts. The system supports framework customization with pre-loaded profiles for ITSG-33 and NIST 800-53 compliance programs. A policies feature facilitates policy creation, tracking, and assessment, with the ability to apply assessments across multiple assets. The Assets page provides summaries of incomplete or deficient controls per asset. Verity includes a risk dashboard that displays risk exposure relative to the Risk Registry, tracking overall and individual risks over time. Export capabilities allow tables to be generated as PDF and CSV files, with dashboards exportable as PDFs. The platform includes multilingual functionality and is used by Government of Canada clients.
Sphyrna Verity FAQ
Common questions about Sphyrna Verity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Sphyrna Verity is GRC platform for compliance management, risk tracking, and policy management developed by Sphyrna Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Audit, Compliance.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership