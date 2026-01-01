SharkStriker Network Penetration Testing Description

SharkStriker Network Penetration Testing is a professional service that identifies security vulnerabilities in internal and external networks through offensive security techniques. The service tests for common network vulnerabilities including lack of network segmentation, insecure information storage, unreviewed logging and monitoring controls, ineffective patch management, weaknesses in network equipment, absence of SSL/TLS, password control issues, authentication vulnerabilities, and active directory vulnerabilities. The service employs both automated and manual testing methods using industry-trusted standards such as OWASP and SANS, with over 2000 test cases. Testing includes network segmentation checks, network scanning for exposed sensitive information, logging and monitoring control reviews, patch management effectiveness testing, equipment hardening, encryption configuration assessment, password cracking and analysis, authentication vulnerability scanning, and active directory assessment. The service provides compliance-friendly reporting at each step, post-penetration testing audits, and retesting to verify remediation. Upon completion, clients receive a certificate of security audit. The service addresses compliance requirements for standards including GDPR, PCI-DSS, and ISO27001.