Seemplicity RemOps Description

Seemplicity RemOps is a remediation operations platform that addresses the gap between risk identification and resolution. The platform consolidates vulnerability and exposure data from multiple sources into a centralized view, enabling security teams to manage remediation workflows across different teams and tools. The platform provides automated triage and prioritization capabilities to identify critical risks from large volumes of security findings. It replaces manual handoffs with automated workflows designed to coordinate remediation activities between security and development teams. RemOps includes reporting functionality that provides visibility into remediation activity and status. The platform maintains audit trails of remediation processes and supports compliance requirements through continuous tracking of security issues. The system is designed to handle remediation operations at scale, accommodating complex environments with multiple security tools and team structures. It follows a workflow that includes collecting findings, consolidating data, choosing priorities, routing tasks, receiving updates, executing remediation, and generating reports. The platform aims to transform reactive security processes into proactive risk management by providing teams with centralized visibility, automated coordination, and real-time reporting capabilities.