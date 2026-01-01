SAFE Vendor Interaction AI Agent
SAFE Vendor Interaction AI Agent Description
VenderX is an AI agent within SAFE's Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform that automates vendor interaction processes. The agent manages vendor communications without manual intervention by analyzing vendor questionnaire responses, uploaded evidence documents, business metadata, control categories, and interaction history. The agent parses vendor answers to extract claims and classify evidence, evaluates the completeness and relevance of responses, and scores them based on strictness and business context. When responses are unclear or insufficient, it automatically generates tailored follow-up questions that specify what is missing and what evidence is expected. The tone of follow-up communications adjusts based on context to be collaborative, firm, or advisory. VenderX considers vendor tier, business relationship, and criticality when evaluating responses against control objectives. Every decision is logged with agent comments explaining the reasoning, highlighting gaps, and referencing control expectations to create an audit trail. The system stores interactions with status updates and comments. According to the product information, the platform reduces vendor assessment time from 4-6 weeks per vendor to under 30 seconds per vendor.
