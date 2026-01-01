SAFE Vendor Interaction AI Agent Logo

SAFE Vendor Interaction AI Agent

AI agent that automates vendor interaction for TPRM processes

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SAFE Vendor Interaction AI Agent Description

VenderX is an AI agent within SAFE's Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform that automates vendor interaction processes. The agent manages vendor communications without manual intervention by analyzing vendor questionnaire responses, uploaded evidence documents, business metadata, control categories, and interaction history. The agent parses vendor answers to extract claims and classify evidence, evaluates the completeness and relevance of responses, and scores them based on strictness and business context. When responses are unclear or insufficient, it automatically generates tailored follow-up questions that specify what is missing and what evidence is expected. The tone of follow-up communications adjusts based on context to be collaborative, firm, or advisory. VenderX considers vendor tier, business relationship, and criticality when evaluating responses against control objectives. Every decision is logged with agent comments explaining the reasoning, highlighting gaps, and referencing control expectations to create an audit trail. The system stores interactions with status updates and comments. According to the product information, the platform reduces vendor assessment time from 4-6 weeks per vendor to under 30 seconds per vendor.

SAFE Vendor Interaction AI Agent FAQ

Common questions about SAFE Vendor Interaction AI Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SAFE Vendor Interaction AI Agent is AI agent that automates vendor interaction for TPRM processes developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →