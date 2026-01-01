SAFE Trust Center AI Agent Logo

SAFE Trust Center AI Agent

AI agent that automates third-party compliance documentation extraction

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SAFE Trust Center AI Agent Description

SAFE Trust Center AI Agent (TrustMiner) is an automated solution for extracting and organizing third-party compliance documentation. The agent parses trust center portals and compliance web pages to automatically collect certifications, questionnaires, and policy documentation without manual intervention. The system identifies key artifacts across multiple documents and policies, then tags and organizes content by compliance categories. It creates a centralized, audit-ready repository of compliance evidence that can be retrieved for vendor assessments, due diligence processes, and third-party audits. The agent generates standardized outputs including CAIQ, ISO, SOC, and SOC 2 documentation. It requires only a URL to an organization's trust center or compliance page to begin the automated extraction process. All extracted content is enriched with metadata and structured by compliance category. The solution reduces the time required for third-party vendor documentation compilation from approximately 40 hours per vendor to under 60 seconds. It eliminates the need for analysts to manually chase third parties for certifications and policies, and addresses the challenge of documentation being spread across multiple trust portals and websites.

SAFE Trust Center AI Agent FAQ

Common questions about SAFE Trust Center AI Agent including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SAFE Trust Center AI Agent is AI agent that automates third-party compliance documentation extraction developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Audit, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →