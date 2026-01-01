SAFE Trust Center AI Agent Description

SAFE Trust Center AI Agent (TrustMiner) is an automated solution for extracting and organizing third-party compliance documentation. The agent parses trust center portals and compliance web pages to automatically collect certifications, questionnaires, and policy documentation without manual intervention. The system identifies key artifacts across multiple documents and policies, then tags and organizes content by compliance categories. It creates a centralized, audit-ready repository of compliance evidence that can be retrieved for vendor assessments, due diligence processes, and third-party audits. The agent generates standardized outputs including CAIQ, ISO, SOC, and SOC 2 documentation. It requires only a URL to an organization's trust center or compliance page to begin the automated extraction process. All extracted content is enriched with metadata and structured by compliance category. The solution reduces the time required for third-party vendor documentation compilation from approximately 40 hours per vendor to under 60 seconds. It eliminates the need for analysts to manually chase third parties for certifications and policies, and addresses the challenge of documentation being spread across multiple trust portals and websites.