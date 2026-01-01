SAFE Smart Tiering AI Agent Logo

GRC
Commercial
SAFE Smart Tiering AI Agent Description

SAFE Smart Tiering AI Agent (TierMaster) is an automated third-party risk management component that classifies and updates vendor tiering in real-time based on multiple risk factors. The agent evaluates vendors using criteria including network access, data access, business criticality, geography, and custom fields to categorize them into risk tiers. The system operates by listening to create or update events on third-party vendor records, triggering automatic re-evaluation whenever tier-defining fields are modified. It applies configurable filter rules to classify vendors into three tiers (Tier 1 for high risk, Tier 2 for moderate risk, Tier 3 for low risk) based on exposure and impact assessments. The agent automatically assigns appropriate questionnaires for vendor assessments based on the vendor's access profile and assigned tier. Tiering information is integrated across all dashboards, filters, and workflows within the TPRM platform. Organizations can configure custom tiering logic, questionnaire mappings, and priority triggers to align with their specific risk appetite and policies. The solution addresses challenges associated with manual tiering processes, including static risk assessments that ignore dynamic changes, error-prone manual classification based on self-reported data, and inconsistent tiering logic that results in poor risk prioritization.

SAFE Smart Tiering AI Agent is AI agent that auto-classifies and updates vendor tiers in real-time for TPRM developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.

